Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.6% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 324,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,467. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

