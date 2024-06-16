Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes $75,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,952,000 after buying an additional 326,999 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,083,000 after buying an additional 450,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NiSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,517,000 after buying an additional 3,092,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,336,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after buying an additional 322,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 1,806,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

