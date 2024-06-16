Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 67.3% in May

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS CWGL opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Crimson Wine Group has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 4.24%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

