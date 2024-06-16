Cronos 1-Day Volume Hits $6.88 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $6.88 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00045240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

