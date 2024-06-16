Crypterium Price Tops $0.0433 on Major Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Crypterium has a market cap of $4.10 million and $80,209.02 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,676,130 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

