CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,770.5 days.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTRRF remained flat at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.72.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
