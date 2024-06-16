CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,770.5 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTRRF remained flat at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

