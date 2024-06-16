CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 848.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CEVMF stock remained flat at $87.17 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $94.25.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
