CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 848.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CEVMF stock remained flat at $87.17 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

