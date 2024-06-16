CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1,845.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CubeSmart by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 654,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 186,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 958,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after acquiring an additional 343,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,517,000 after purchasing an additional 370,361 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $44.23. 981,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,490. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.77. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
