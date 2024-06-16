Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 709,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 6.8 %

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 983,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,145. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Custom Truck One Source news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,151.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $68,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTOS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.