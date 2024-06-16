CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

CVS opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

