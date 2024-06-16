Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYCC shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 26,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.93) by $2.66. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,009.04% and a negative net margin of 4,401.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

