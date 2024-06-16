Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $148.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $159.80. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

