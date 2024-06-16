Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,730,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

