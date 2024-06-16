Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $17.80 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $187.45 million and $4.98 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $17.80 or 0.00026785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

