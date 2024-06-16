DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.11 Million

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $86.11 million and $0.03 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00118474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.