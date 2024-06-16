Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Demand Brands Stock Performance

DMAN stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. Demand Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Demand Brands

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

