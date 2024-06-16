Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.51. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,181. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 216,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 395,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 127,307 shares during the last quarter.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

