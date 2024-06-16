DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

