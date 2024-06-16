DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
