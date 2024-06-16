dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $8,046.72 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,493,061 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99417988 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,319.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

