DigiByte (DGB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.33 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $157.09 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,582.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.08 or 0.00648940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00118667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00260798 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00074385 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,074,008,700 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.