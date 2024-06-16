DigiByte (DGB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.33 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $157.09 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,582.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.08 or 0.00648940 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00118667 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008681 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00038344 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00260798 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00042413 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00074385 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,074,008,700 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
