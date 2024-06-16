Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $58,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Stock Performance

DFAS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 215,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,704. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

