Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:GGLL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 141,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,717. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

