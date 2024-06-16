Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $863,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MIDU traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 547,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,012. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.28. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

The Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies. MIDU was launched on Jan 8, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

