Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Disco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DSCSY stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 45,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 1.16. Disco has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.37 million. Disco had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Disco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

