Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
