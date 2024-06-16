Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $89.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $93.07.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

