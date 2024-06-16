Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 72,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOMA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Doma Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DOMA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 32.57%.
About Doma
Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.
