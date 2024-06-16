Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 72,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOMA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Doma Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:DOMA Free Report ) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOMA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,202. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 32.57%.

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

