Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in May

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWXZF stock remained flat at $5.21 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

