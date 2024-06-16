Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in May

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Shares of CWXZF stock remained flat at $5.21 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.
About Doman Building Materials Group
