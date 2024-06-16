Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dowa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $35.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dowa has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48.
About Dowa
