Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dowa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $35.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dowa has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48.

About Dowa

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

