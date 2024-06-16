Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DPG opened at $9.79 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

