Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.