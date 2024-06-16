Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 12.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 207,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,076,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.05. 709,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,848. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

