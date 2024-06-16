Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head to Head Survey

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Electriq Power and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovix 0 1 6 0 2.86

Profitability

Enovix has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.27%. Given Enovix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Electriq Power.

This table compares Electriq Power and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A N/A -12.52% Enovix -1,448.90% -85.47% -39.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electriq Power and Enovix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power $1.66 million 0.24 $10.44 million N/A N/A Enovix $7.64 million 271.47 -$214.07 million ($1.34) -9.10

Electriq Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix.

Risk and Volatility

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovix beats Electriq Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

