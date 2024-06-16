Electron Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,292,000. Equinix comprises approximately 1.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $766.26. The company had a trading volume of 275,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $756.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

