Electron Capital Partners LLC Sells 390,867 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,917,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,867 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International comprises approximately 3.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.02% of Sunnova Energy International worth $74,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,955. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $660.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

