Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in May

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,254,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 2,005,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.3 days.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

ELEEF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

