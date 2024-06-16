Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $33,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.81. The stock had a trading volume of 584,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.