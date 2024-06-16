ELIS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56,982.49 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $56,982.49 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,588.87 or 0.99997797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012889 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00091195 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03797785 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56,979.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.