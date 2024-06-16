ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ENAV Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EENNF remained flat at $4.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. ENAV has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

About ENAV

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

