Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Acquired by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Enovix accounts for 1.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $40,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Enovix by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Enovix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

