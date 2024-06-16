Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

EOSEW stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,426 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

