EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $65.00 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000780 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001235 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

