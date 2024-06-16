EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $94,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.91. The company had a trading volume of 318,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,933. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

