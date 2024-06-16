EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,574,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.40. 2,971,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

