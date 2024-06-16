EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after purchasing an additional 674,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,212,000 after buying an additional 1,388,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,121,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,724. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

