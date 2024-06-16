EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $150.34 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $150,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,422,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,431,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.66. 25,456,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,943,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average is $170.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

