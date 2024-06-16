EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 557,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,261. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

