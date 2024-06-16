EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 290.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,261 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $53,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

