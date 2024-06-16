EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 407,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,079. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

