EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.40. 789,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.86 and a 200-day moving average of $430.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

