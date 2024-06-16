EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $37,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Southern by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Southern stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.